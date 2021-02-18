Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ:LBC) moved up 2.26% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ:LBC) previous close was $10.22 while the outstanding shares total 52.00M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.75, and a growth ratio of 1.96. LBC’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.96% on 02/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $10.09 before closing at $10.42. Intraday shares traded counted 53418.0, which was -50.47% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 35.50K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.68, with weekly volatility at 4.28% and ATR at 0.33. The LBC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.76 and a $11.34 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Luther Burbank Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $543.30 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.52 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LBC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LBC attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Risk Officer, Mahoney Tammy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 10.60, for a total value of 31,800. As the sale deal closes, the Director, WAJNERT THOMAS C now bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 20,894. Also, President CEO, LAGOMARSINO SIMONE bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 10. The shares were price at an average price of 10.47 per share, with a total market value of 26,175. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Krouskup Jack W. now holds 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 84,848. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Luther Burbank Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LBC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.17.