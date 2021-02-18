Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) is trading at $5.02 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) shares fell to a low of $4.92 before closing at $5.02. Intraday shares traded counted 0.29 million, which was -74.52% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 166.57K. LTRX’s previous close was $5.12 while the outstanding shares total 28.66M. The firm has a beta of 2.01. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.53, with weekly volatility at 6.51% and ATR at 0.25. The LTRX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.58 and a $5.48 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.95% on 02/17/21.

Investors have identified the Communication Equipment company Lantronix Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $150.20 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LTRX, the company has in raw cash 7.62 million on their books with 1.47 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 37.49 million total, with 18.07 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of LTRX attractive?

In related news, Director, FOLINO PAUL F sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 5.06, for a total value of 27,825. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Whitaker Jeremy now sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 164,232. Also, President & CEO, Pickle Paul H bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were price at an average price of 2.06 per share, with a total market value of 20,573. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, HALE MARTIN M JR now holds 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 165,360. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.60%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Lantronix Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LTRX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $6.17.