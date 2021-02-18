Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) moved up 27.22% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.24% on 02/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $34.60 before closing at $36.18. Intraday shares traded counted 0.33 million, which was 18.18% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 407.00K. LAKE’s previous close was $37.01 while the outstanding shares total 7.98M. The firm has a beta of 0.21, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.28, and a growth ratio of 1.03. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.05, with weekly volatility at 13.72% and ATR at 3.16. The LAKE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.00 and a $47.95 high.

Investors have identified the Apparel Manufacturing company Lakeland Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $283.65 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LAKE, the company has in raw cash 40.19 million on their books with 0.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 115.96 million total, with 17.3 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.84 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LAKE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LAKE attractive?

In related news, Director, RYAN CHRISTOPHER JAMES sold 9,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 30.13, for a total value of 287,079. As the sale deal closes, the Director, RYAN CHRISTOPHER JAMES now sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 337,680. Also, Director, RYAN CHRISTOPHER JAMES sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 25. The shares were price at an average price of 25.01 per share, with a total market value of 40,141. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, RYAN CHRISTOPHER JAMES now holds 8,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 209,959. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.20%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Lakeland Industries Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LAKE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $31.50.