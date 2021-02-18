Is Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Still Worth A Bite?

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) shares fell to a low of $41.68 before closing at $42.30. Intraday shares traded counted 0.29 million, which was 54.15% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 638.39K. WERN’s previous close was $42.37 while the outstanding shares total 69.10M. The firm has a beta of 0.82, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.34, and a growth ratio of 1.55. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.21, with weekly volatility at 2.46% and ATR at 1.21. The WERN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $28.99 and a $47.43 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.17% on 02/17/21.

Investors have identified the Trucking company Werner Enterprises Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.82 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 464.12 million total, with 256.21 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.23 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WERN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WERN attractive?

In related news, Sr. Exec VP and COO, NORDLUND H MARTY sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 40.00, for a total value of 764,520. As the sale deal closes, the President, CEO & Vice Chairman, LEATHERS DEREK J now sold 33,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,593,078. Also, Exec VP-Chief Commercial Offcr, CALLAHAN CRAIG T sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 12. The shares were price at an average price of 45.00 per share, with a total market value of 225,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman, WERNER CLARENCE L now holds 14,130,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 579,351,443. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

7 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Werner Enterprises Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WERN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $48.25.