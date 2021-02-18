Is Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) Worth A Bite? ALLT 200 SMA stands at 43.61%

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) previous close was $16.02 while the outstanding shares total 35.32M. The firm has a beta of 0.65. ALLT’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.56% on 02/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $15.38 before closing at $15.77. Intraday shares traded counted 0.24 million, which was 37.22% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 377.27K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.86, with weekly volatility at 6.60% and ATR at 1.04. The ALLT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.44 and a $17.37 high.

Investors have identified the Communication Equipment company Allot Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $558.57 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Allot Ltd. (ALLT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 148.48 million total, with 59.82 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of ALLT attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 16.30%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Allot Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ALLT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $17.40.