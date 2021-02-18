HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) moved up 7.77% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.16% on 02/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $36.02 before closing at $36.20. Intraday shares traded counted 0.36 million, which was -0.04% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 360.46K. HNI’s previous close was $37.00 while the outstanding shares total 42.68M. The firm has a beta of 1.13, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 23.37, and a growth ratio of 2.60. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.74, with weekly volatility at 4.49% and ATR at 1.35. The HNI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.60 and a $42.90 high.

Investors have identified the Business Equipment & Supplies company HNI Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.54 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

HNI Corporation (HNI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HNI, the company has in raw cash 109.39 million on their books with 2.89 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 500.44 million total, with 417.24 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of HNI attractive?

In related news, Director, Porcellato Larry B sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 37.42, for a total value of 37,420. As the sale deal closes, the Sr. VP, Gen. Counsel & Sec., Bradford Steven M now sold 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 529,394. Also, SVP & Chief Financial Officer, Bridges Marshall H sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 23. The shares were price at an average price of 37.54 per share, with a total market value of 416,549. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, HHT; EVP, HNI Corp, Berger Vincent P now holds 11,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 419,721. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on HNI Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HNI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $39.50.