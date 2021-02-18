Here’s Why Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) Rallying -31.23% to $298.00 Is Just a Matter of Time

Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) shares fell to a low of $263.69 before closing at $266.77. Intraday shares traded counted 0.32 million, which was 30.92% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 469.44K. ESS’s previous close was $268.14 while the outstanding shares total 65.23M. The firm has a beta of 0.79, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 30.85, and a growth ratio of 3.90. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.59, with weekly volatility at 2.35% and ATR at 6.13. The ESS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $175.81 and a $329.74 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.51% on 02/17/21.

Investors have identified the REIT – Residential company Essex Property Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $17.54 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 13.44 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ESS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ESS attractive?

In related news, Sr. EVP & COO, Burkart John F. sold 6,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 21. The sale was performed at an average price of 327.06, for a total value of 2,221,719. As the sale deal closes, the Director, LYONS IRVING F III now sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 810,125. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

8 out of 22 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Essex Property Trust Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ESS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $262.39.