Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.21% on 02/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $37.25 before closing at $37.54. Intraday shares traded counted 0.3 million, which was 33.54% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 451.03K. HWC’s previous close was $38.00 while the outstanding shares total 86.36M. The firm has a beta of 1.63. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.46, with weekly volatility at 3.12% and ATR at 1.39. The HWC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.32 and a $41.41 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Hancock Whitney Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.26 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.60 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HWC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HWC attractive?

In related news, Chief Banking Officer, Knight Cecil W. Jr sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 38.25, for a total value of 7,650. As the sale deal closes, the President-Hancock Whitney Bank, Exnicios Joseph S now sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 170,520. Also, Director, Wilkins Carleton Richard bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 06. The shares were price at an average price of 19.34 per share, with a total market value of 9,671. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, PICKERING CHRISTINE L now holds 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,983. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

6 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Hancock Whitney Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HWC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $44.00.