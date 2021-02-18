FutureFuel Corp. (FF) price slipped close to $15.18 early on Wednesday: What’s Next?

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) previous close was $16.01 while the outstanding shares total 43.74M. The firm has a beta of 1.00, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 5.85, and a growth ratio of 0.59. FF’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.18% on 02/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $15.16 before closing at $15.18. Intraday shares traded counted 0.25 million, which was -42.27% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 173.60K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.79, with weekly volatility at 6.76% and ATR at 0.82. The FF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.65 and a $17.86 high.

Investors have identified the Chemicals company FutureFuel Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $669.29 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 335.86 million total, with 23.5 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of FF attractive?

In related news, Exec VP-Business & Mrktng FFCC, Flynn Paul M sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 13.95, for a total value of 68,034. As the sale deal closes, the Exec VP-Business & Mrktng FFCC, Flynn Paul M now sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 212,780. Also, Director, COLE DALE E bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 30. The shares were price at an average price of 11.76 per share, with a total market value of 11,760. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 41.37%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on FutureFuel Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.00.