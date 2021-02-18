Factors That Could Influence Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) has a beta of 0.86, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 26.25, and a growth ratio of 5.25. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.21, with weekly volatility at 3.39% and ATR at 0.39. The AHH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.40 and a $18.88 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.30% on 02/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $12.17 before closing at $12.47. Intraday shares traded counted 0.24 million, which was 14.35% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 279.23K. AHH’s previous close was $12.31 while the outstanding shares total 57.92M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Diversified company Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $990.87 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.95 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AHH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AHH attractive?

In related news, See Remarks, O’Hara Michael P bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 14. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.41, for a total value of 104,100. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Snow John W. now bought 81,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 651,088. Also, Director, Snow John W. bought 43,918 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 20. The shares were cost at an average price of 7.93 per share, with a total market value of 348,270. Following this completion of disposal, the President, CEO, Haddad Louis S now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 94,700. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

1 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AHH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.19.