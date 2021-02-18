Factors That Could Influence Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) has a beta of 0.62, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 71.99. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 93.74, with weekly volatility at 0.11% and ATR at 1.54. The ACIA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $60.62 and a $114.96 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.01% on 02/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $114.82 before closing at $114.82. Intraday shares traded counted 0.29 million, which was 80.84% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.53M. ACIA’s previous close was $114.83 while the outstanding shares total 42.06M.

Investors have identified the Communication Equipment company Acacia Communications Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.89 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 636.76 million total, with 139.66 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.61 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ACIA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ACIA attractive?

In related news, Vice President of Engineering, Shah Bhupendra C sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 114.45, for a total value of 489,159. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Technology Officer, Mikkelsen Benny P now sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 489,732. Also, VP Digital Signal Proc&Optics, Rasmussen Christian J. sold 5,306 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 02. The shares were price at an average price of 114.45 per share, with a total market value of 607,272. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP of Hardware and Software, Givehchi Mehrdad now holds 4,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 489,159. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.00%.

3 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Acacia Communications Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ACIA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $95.83.