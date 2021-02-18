DECK Stock: Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) Is Still Worth a Bite

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) previous close was $323.81 while the outstanding shares total 28.11M. The firm has a beta of 0.80, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.00, and a growth ratio of 1.53. DECK’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.05% on 02/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $317.34 before closing at $323.66. Intraday shares traded counted 0.28 million, which was 19.57% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 343.16K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.49, with weekly volatility at 2.76% and ATR at 11.40. The DECK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $78.70 and a $336.32 high.

Investors have identified the Footwear & Accessories company Deckers Outdoor Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.01 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.86 billion total, with 571.85 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 13.85 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DECK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DECK attractive?

In related news, COO, Lafitte David E. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 294.17, for a total value of 147,085. As the sale deal closes, the President & CEO, Powers David now sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,844,050. Also, President & CEO, Powers David sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 07. The shares were price at an average price of 315.00 per share, with a total market value of 1,787,310. Following this completion of acquisition, the President & CEO, Powers David now holds 5,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,730,671. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

12 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Deckers Outdoor Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DECK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $380.69.