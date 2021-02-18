Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) shares fell to a low of $24.15 before closing at $24.85. Intraday shares traded counted 0.33 million, which was 37.24% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 527.82K. COLL’s previous close was $24.61 while the outstanding shares total 34.54M. The firm has a beta of 1.03, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 49.80, and a growth ratio of 90.54. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.44, with weekly volatility at 4.64% and ATR at 1.34. The COLL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.00 and a $26.91 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.98% on 02/17/21.

Investors have identified the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic company Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $870.50 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For COLL, the company has in raw cash 165.42 million on their books with 47.28 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 262.13 million total, with 242.44 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.62 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on COLL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of COLL attractive?

In related news, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer, Dreyer Scott sold 7,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 25.21, for a total value of 199,132. As the sale deal closes, the EVP and General Counsel, Kuhlmann Shirley R. now sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 148,680. Also, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer, Dreyer Scott sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 15. The shares were price at an average price of 22.89 per share, with a total market value of 30,261. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Technology Officer, Fleming Alison B now holds 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 352,924. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.90%.

8 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the COLL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $28.86.