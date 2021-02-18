Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) previous close was $8.91 while the outstanding shares total 12.66M. The firm has a beta of 2.72. CPST’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.67% on 02/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $8.71 before closing at $8.85. Intraday shares traded counted 0.32 million, which was 29.98% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 457.27K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 37.67, with weekly volatility at 14.97% and ATR at 1.27. The CPST stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.00 and a $15.28 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company Capstone Turbine Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $104.08 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 66.03 million total, with 23.2 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.66 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CPST sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CPST attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Hencken Frederick S. III sold 2,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 10.69, for a total value of 27,463. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Powelson Robert F now bought 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 664. Also, Director, Powelson Robert F bought 241 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 13. The shares were price at an average price of 5.55 per share, with a total market value of 1,336. Following this completion of acquisition, the President & CEO, Jamison Darren now holds 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 32,770. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.60%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Capstone Turbine Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CPST stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.67.