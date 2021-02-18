Can Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Offer Investors Safety?

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO) shares fell to a low of $646.50 before closing at $655.72. Intraday shares traded counted 0.12 million, which was 53.01% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 259.01K. BIO’s previous close was $649.62 while the outstanding shares total 29.72M. The firm has a beta of 0.83, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 5.61, and a growth ratio of 0.32. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.53, with weekly volatility at 3.37% and ATR at 19.27. The BIO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $309.38 and a $689.00 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.94% on 02/17/21.

Investors have identified the Medical Devices company Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $18.97 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BIO, the company has in raw cash 662.21 million on their books with 1.8 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.14 billion total, with 631.54 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 11.00 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BIO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BIO attractive?

In related news, EVP, GBL Commercial Operations, Crowley Michael sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 580.67, for a total value of 217,171. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President, TUMOLO ANNETTE now sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 768,865. Also, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer, Magni Giovanni sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 19. The shares were price at an average price of 519.88 per share, with a total market value of 6,678,844. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Chief Strategy Officer, Magni Giovanni now holds 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,235,805. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.30%.

4 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BIO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $677.50.