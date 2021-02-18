Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) shares fell to a low of $3.44 before closing at $3.54. Intraday shares traded counted 0.18 million, which was 66.78% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 536.71K. BRN’s previous close was $3.70 while the outstanding shares total 8.28M. The firm has a beta of 1.09. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.78, with weekly volatility at 22.07% and ATR at 0.64. The BRN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.30 and a $6.99 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.32% on 02/17/21.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Barnwell Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $28.99 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 9.98 million total, with 4.61 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of BRN attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, SHERWOOD NED L bought 18,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 20. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.85, for a total value of 34,969. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, SHERWOOD NED L now bought 137,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 247,582. Also, 10% Owner, SHERWOOD NED L bought 76,856 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 15. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.65 per share, with a total market value of 126,928. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 54.17%.