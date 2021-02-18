At Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) previous close was $7.30 while the outstanding shares total 8.22M. The firm has a beta of 0.48. KFFB’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.52% on 02/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $7.2299 before closing at $7.63. Intraday shares traded counted 58050.0, which was -757.46% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.77K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.81, with weekly volatility at 7.59% and ATR at 0.35. The KFFB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.40 and a $8.16 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Kentucky First Federal Bancorp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $62.41 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of KFFB attractive?

In related news, EVP –First Fed. of Kentucky, Hulette Teresa K bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 31. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.04, for a total value of 9,058. As the purchase deal closes, the V.P., CFO & Treasurer, HULETTE R CLAY now bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,058. Also, V.P., CFO & Treasurer, HULETTE R CLAY bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 31. The shares were cost at an average price of 6.04 per share, with a total market value of 9,058. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP –First Fed. of Kentucky, Hulette Teresa K now holds 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,058. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 62.50%.