Are Transcat Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Transcat Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 75.96, with weekly volatility at 3.04% and ATR at 1.57. The TRNS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.50 and a $44.46 high. Intraday shares traded counted 70564.0, which was -109.76% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 33.64K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.16% on 02/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $42.62 before closing at $43.50. TRNS’s previous close was $43.00 while the outstanding shares total 7.44M. The firm has a beta of 0.73, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 46.42, and a growth ratio of 1.86.

Investors have identified the Industrial Distribution company Transcat Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $324.51 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Transcat Inc. (TRNS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TRNS, the company has in raw cash 1.03 million on their books with 2.05 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 47.21 million total, with 20.04 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.26 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TRNS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TRNS attractive?

In related news, Principal Accounting Officer, DEVERELL SCOTT sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 43.74, for a total value of 17,496. As the sale deal closes, the Director, MOORE PAUL D now sold 5,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 236,925. Also, Director, MOORE PAUL D sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 05. The shares were price at an average price of 40.14 per share, with a total market value of 321,120. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, Rudow Lee D. now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 36,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.80%.

6 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Transcat Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TRNS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $44.71.