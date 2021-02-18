Are STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) Prospects Worsening?

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) previous close was $126.48 while the outstanding shares total 45.90M. The firm has a beta of 1.01, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 643.62, and a growth ratio of 21.45. STAA’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.33% on 02/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $119.3026 before closing at $121.00. Intraday shares traded counted 0.37 million, which was 49.11% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 731.97K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.36, with weekly volatility at 4.55% and ATR at 5.54. The STAA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $23.20 and a $127.70 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Instruments & Supplies company STAAR Surgical Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.56 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 196.0 million total, with 33.86 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.53 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on STAA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of STAA attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 124.22, for a total value of 2,763,895. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. now sold 7,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 922,868. Also, 10% Owner, BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 10. The shares were price at an average price of 124.90 per share, with a total market value of 972,846. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. now holds 65,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,075,901. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

4 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on STAAR Surgical Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the STAA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $89.00.