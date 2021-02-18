Are Republic Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Prospects Worsening?

Republic Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) has a beta of 0.66, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.20, and a growth ratio of 1.02. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.39, with weekly volatility at 2.79% and ATR at 1.35. The RBCAA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $27.05 and a $42.84 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.93% on 02/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $39.95 before closing at $40.43. Intraday shares traded counted 98255.0, which was -362.59% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 21.24K. RBCAA’s previous close was $40.81 while the outstanding shares total 21.03M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Republic Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $851.46 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of RBCAA attractive?

In related news, Director, Douglas Laura M sold 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 40.22, for a total value of 13,031. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Feaster David P now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 37,740. Also, EVP, Mg Dir Comm & Priv Bank, DeWeese Steven E sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 24. The shares were price at an average price of 37.75 per share, with a total market value of 15,100. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Mg Dir Comm & Priv Bank, DeWeese Steven E now holds 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 18,725. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 41.30%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Republic Bancorp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RBCAA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $46.00.