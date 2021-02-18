Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)?

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.00, with weekly volatility at 10.64% and ATR at 0.54. The CRTD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.10 and a $19.41 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.21 million, which was 7.01% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 224.12K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.27% on 02/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.74 before closing at $5.03. CRTD’s previous close was $5.20 while the outstanding shares total 8.65M. The firm has a beta of 0.48.

Investors have identified the Internet Content & Information company Creatd Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $43.96 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

In related news, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, Frommer Jeremy bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 22. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.95, for a total value of 2,565. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, Goldberg Eric Ellis now bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,660. Also, 10% Owner, Goldberg Eric Ellis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 20. The shares were cost at an average price of 4.01 per share, with a total market value of 20,050. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, SCHILLER LEONARD M now holds 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 16,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 32.60%.