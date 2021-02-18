ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC): The Fundamentals Have Changed

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) has a beta of 1.55, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.80, and a growth ratio of 1.88. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.04, with weekly volatility at 8.64% and ATR at 0.17. The ARC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.34 and a $2.60 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.57% on 02/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.38 before closing at $2.50. Intraday shares traded counted 0.35 million, which was -20.2% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 288.43K. ARC’s previous close was $2.54 while the outstanding shares total 42.75M.

Investors have identified the Specialty Business Services company ARC Document Solutions Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $103.08 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ARC, the company has in raw cash 50.34 million on their books with 18.75 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 110.88 million total, with 77.81 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of ARC attractive?

In related news, Chairman, President and CEO, Suriyakumar Kumarakulasingam sold 487,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.21, for a total value of 589,188. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman, President and CEO, Suriyakumar Kumarakulasingam now sold 182,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 237,820. Also, Chairman, President and CEO, Suriyakumar Kumarakulasingam sold 15,378 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 04. The shares were price at an average price of 1.38 per share, with a total market value of 21,222. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman, President and CEO, Suriyakumar Kumarakulasingam now holds 50,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 69,913. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.80%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ARC Document Solutions Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ARC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.50.