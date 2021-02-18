Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 79.71, with weekly volatility at 2.89% and ATR at 0.40. The AINV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.15 and a $17.15 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.23 million, which was 54.73% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 511.07K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.14%. AINV’s previous close was $13.99 while the outstanding shares total 65.26M. The firm has a beta of 2.08.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Apollo Investment Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $898.55 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.54 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AINV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AINV attractive?

In related news, Director, Matas Barbara Ruth bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 15. The purchase was performed at an average price of 11.42, for a total value of 79,940. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Widra Howard now bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 160,350. Also, Director, Matas Barbara Ruth sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 9.58 per share, with a total market value of 63,860. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, STEIN ELLIOT JR now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 23,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.