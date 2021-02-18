Analyst’s Sets Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) New Target at $14.00: BRKL is Now On A Buy List

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.60% on 02/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $13.15 before closing at $13.37. Intraday shares traded counted 0.31 million, which was 12.04% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 357.54K. BRKL’s previous close was $13.29 while the outstanding shares total 78.95M. The firm has a beta of 0.75, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.10, and a growth ratio of 3.68. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.22, with weekly volatility at 2.90% and ATR at 0.44. The BRKL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.13 and a $15.62 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Brookline Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.06 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.06 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BRKL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BRKL attractive?

In related news, CEO, Brookline Bank, Fess Darryl J. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 13.44, for a total value of 100,800. As the sale deal closes, the Director, HACKETT JOHN A now sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 29,750. Also, Chief Operations Officer, Cosman James M sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 14. The shares were price at an average price of 11.89 per share, with a total market value of 34,089. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, WILDE PETER O now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 42,350. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

2 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Brookline Bancorp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BRKL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.00.