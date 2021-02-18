American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) is trading at $29.20 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has a beta of 1.26, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 64.60, and a growth ratio of 21.53. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.82, with weekly volatility at 3.46% and ATR at 0.89. The AAT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.15 and a $46.72 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.03% on 02/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $28.90 before closing at $29.20. Intraday shares traded counted 0.33 million, which was -19.38% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 272.81K. AAT’s previous close was $29.19 while the outstanding shares total 59.83M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Diversified company American Assets Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.78 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.31 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AAT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AAT attractive?

In related news, EVP, COO, Gen Counsel and Sec, Wyll Adam sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 30.20, for a total value of 256,700. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman, CEO & President, RADY ERNEST S now bought 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 147,349. Also, Chairman, CEO & President, RADY ERNEST S bought 45,008 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 30. The shares were price at an average price of 28.99 per share, with a total market value of 1,304,782. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman, CEO & President, RADY ERNEST S now holds 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,850. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

2 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on American Assets Trust Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AAT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $29.85.