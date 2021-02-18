Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) previous close was $54.56 while the outstanding shares total 64.60M. The firm has a beta of 2.59. AIMC’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.70% on 02/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $53.63 before closing at $55.49. Intraday shares traded counted 0.38 million, which was 6.72% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 402.59K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.73, with weekly volatility at 5.75% and ATR at 2.77. The AIMC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.00 and a $66.38 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company Altra Industrial Motion Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.82 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AIMC, the company has in raw cash 238.7 million on their books with 16.5 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 743.9 million total, with 319.6 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.72 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AIMC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AIMC attractive?

In related news, VP Marketing and Business Dev, Schuele Craig sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 60.00, for a total value of 300,000. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman and CEO, Christenson Carl R now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 300,000. Also, Chief Financial Officer, STORCH CHRISTIAN sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 06. The shares were price at an average price of 60.90 per share, with a total market value of 238,363. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, STORCH CHRISTIAN now holds 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 392,760. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Altra Industrial Motion Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AIMC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $63.80.