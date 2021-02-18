Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) moved up 34.79% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) shares fell to a low of $37.1489 before closing at $38.24. Intraday shares traded counted 0.38 million, which was -7.91% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 354.27K. AOSL’s previous close was $39.49 while the outstanding shares total 25.67M. The firm has a beta of 2.68, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 67.09, and a growth ratio of 3.95. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.25, with weekly volatility at 7.68% and ATR at 2.77. The AOSL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.82 and a $43.00 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.17% on 02/17/21.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $941.47 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 361.27 million total, with 211.51 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.81 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AOSL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AOSL attractive?

In related news, Senior VP of Global Sales, Xue Bing sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 27.14, for a total value of 48,121. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Chang Mike F now sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 577,750. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Chang Mike F sold 5,434 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 11. The shares were price at an average price of 28.00 per share, with a total market value of 152,152. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, Chang Mike F now holds 6,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 197,015. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 18.50%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AOSL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $38.33.