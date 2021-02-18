36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) is down -2.35% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) shares fell to a low of $4.5973 before closing at $4.64. Intraday shares traded counted 0.39 million, which was 14.07% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 451.70K. KRKR’s previous close was $5.05 while the outstanding shares total 40.80M. The firm The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.68, with weekly volatility at 10.29% and ATR at 0.69. The KRKR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.29 and a $8.50 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -8.12% on 02/17/21.

Investors have identified the Internet Content & Information company 36Kr Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $175.72 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 85.74 million total, with 25.64 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of KRKR attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on 36Kr Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KRKR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $5.25.