Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE)

Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) previous close was $29.49 while the outstanding shares total 1.62M. The firm has a beta of 1.02, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.04. LIVE’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 14.82% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $30.20 before closing at $33.86. Intraday shares traded counted 0.12 million, which was 10.67% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 137.36K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 75.01, with weekly volatility at 7.74% and ATR at 3.34. The LIVE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.49 and a $35.91 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Retail company Live Ventures Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $51.47 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LIVE, the company has in raw cash 8.98 million on their books with 11.99 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 95.93 million total, with 57.36 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of LIVE attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 14.20%.