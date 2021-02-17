Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Global Self Storage Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF)

Global Self Storage Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) shares fell to a low of $4.22 before closing at $4.46. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was -509.62% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 23.96K. SELF’s previous close was $4.18 while the outstanding shares total 9.28M. The firm has a beta of 0.65. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 83.06, with weekly volatility at 2.11% and ATR at 0.08. The SELF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.65 and a $4.34 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.70% on 02/16/21.

Investors have identified the REIT – Industrial company Global Self Storage Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $41.08 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of SELF attractive?

In related news, General Counsel, Klimoski Donald II bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 20. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.99, for a total value of 1,997. As the purchase deal closes, the President and CEO, WINMILL MARK CAMPBELL now bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,998. Also, President and CEO, WINMILL MARK CAMPBELL bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 4.00 per share, with a total market value of 30,000. Following this completion of disposal, the General Counsel, Klimoski Donald II now holds 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 931. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.90%.