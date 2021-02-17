Waters Corporation (WAT) Tending Lower: Checkout the Key Metrics

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.38, with weekly volatility at 1.57% and ATR at 6.65. The WAT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $154.39 and a $299.06 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.27 million, which was 29.04% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 376.01K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.51% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $280.88 before closing at $282.51. WAT’s previous close was $283.95 while the outstanding shares total 62.00M. The firm has a beta of 0.83, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 33.79, and a growth ratio of 4.72.

Investors have identified the Diagnostics & Research company Waters Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $17.46 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Waters Corporation (WAT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.29 billion total, with 722.19 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 10.64 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WAT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WAT attractive?

In related news, Director, REED JOANN A sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 282.39, for a total value of 1,343,909. As the sale deal closes, the Director, CONARD EDWARD now sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 312,772. Also, SVP Corporate Development, Carson Robert G sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 12. The shares were price at an average price of 227.95 per share, with a total market value of 519,031. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, BERENDT MICHAEL J now holds 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 920,400. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

0 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Waters Corporation. 4 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WAT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $274.62.