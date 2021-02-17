TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) moved down -2.51% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.42, with weekly volatility at 2.20% and ATR at 0.19. The TRST stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.30 and a $8.02 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.33 million, which was 27.97% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 452.88K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.59% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $6.76 before closing at $6.81. TRST’s previous close was $6.77 while the outstanding shares total 96.43M. The firm has a beta of 1.22, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.54, and a growth ratio of 2.51.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company TrustCo Bank Corp NY as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $653.83 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.59 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TRST sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TRST attractive?

In related news, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT & COO, CURLEY KEVIN M bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.36, for a total value of 15,890. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP & CHIEF RISK OFFICER, LEONARD ROBERT M now bought 7,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 45,035. Also, SVP & TREASURER, SCHRECK ERIC W bought 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 20. The shares were cost at an average price of 6.12 per share, with a total market value of 9,994. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Silverman Frank B now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 31,050. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.00%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on TrustCo Bank Corp NY. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TRST stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $8.00.