The Thing That Hid Orion Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ORN)’s Strength

Orion Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.54, with weekly volatility at 4.87% and ATR at 0.27. The ORN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.53 and a $6.23 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.28 million, which was 8.32% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 308.07K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.60% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $5.95 before closing at $6.00. ORN’s previous close was $6.16 while the outstanding shares total 30.37M. The firm has a beta of 1.22, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.85.

Investors have identified the Engineering & Construction company Orion Group Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $180.96 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Orion Group Holdings Inc. (ORN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ORN, the company has in raw cash 2.73 million on their books with 4.35 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 206.19 million total, with 149.43 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.34 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ORN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ORN attractive?

In related news, Director, SHANFELTER AUSTIN J sold 50,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.92, for a total value of 198,031. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Sullivan Mary E now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 29,000. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Stauffer Mark R. bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 16. The shares were price at an average price of 1.61 per share, with a total market value of 10,465. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Daerr Richard L. now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.00%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Orion Group Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ORN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $7.58.