The Thing That Hid Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)’s Strength

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has a beta of 0.97, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 24.40, and a growth ratio of 1.63. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.51, with weekly volatility at 2.14% and ATR at 3.80. The CSL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $97.55 and a $165.18 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.50% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $149.2502 before closing at $150.22. Intraday shares traded counted 0.32 million, which was -14.97% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 280.97K. CSL’s previous close was $150.97 while the outstanding shares total 53.30M.

Investors have identified the Building Products & Equipment company Carlisle Companies Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.95 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CSL, the company has in raw cash 902.2 million on their books with 1.1 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.21 billion total, with 646.2 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.56 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CSL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CSL attractive?

In related news, President, CIT, Berlin John E sold 6,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 148.96, for a total value of 969,137. As the sale deal closes, the President, CIT, Berlin John E now sold 7,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,131,212. Also, President, CIT, Berlin John E sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 08. The shares were price at an average price of 151.13 per share, with a total market value of 1,209,040. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP & Chief Financial Officer, Roche Robert M. now holds 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 840,168. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

6 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Carlisle Companies Incorporated. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CSL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $171.38.