The Thing That Hid ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY)’s Strength

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) shares fell to a low of $3.28 before closing at $3.37. Intraday shares traded counted 0.12 million, which was 55.15% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 276.33K. AEY’s previous close was $3.34 while the outstanding shares total 12.15M. The firm has a beta of 0.56. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.59, with weekly volatility at 8.18% and ATR at 0.21. The AEY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.50 and a $6.49 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.90% on 02/16/21.

Investors have identified the Electronics & Computer Distribution company ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $38.96 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 20.09 million total, with 11.29 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of AEY attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, CHYMIAK KENNETH A sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 4.17, for a total value of 10,321. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, CHYMIAK SUSAN C now sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,321. Also, 10% Owner, CHYMIAK KENNETH A sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 09. The shares were price at an average price of 3.90 per share, with a total market value of 390,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, CHYMIAK SUSAN C now holds 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 390,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 24.50%.