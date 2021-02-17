The Futility of HireQuest Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI)’s Fundamentals

HireQuest Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) previous close was $13.00 while the outstanding shares total 13.57M. The firm has a beta of 0.93, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.42. HQI’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 15.17% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $13.13 before closing at $14.97. Intraday shares traded counted 59860.0, which was -339.18% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 13.63K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 80.54, with weekly volatility at 6.64% and ATR at 0.74. The HQI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.00 and a $14.44 high.

Investors have identified the Staffing & Employment Services company HireQuest Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $196.44 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

HireQuest Inc. (HQI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 39.62 million total, with 10.25 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of HQI attractive?

In related news, Director, Hagenbuch Lawrence F bought 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 24. The purchase was performed at an average price of 9.15, for a total value of 58,633. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Shanahan Kathleen M now bought 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,300. Also, Director, Hagenbuch Lawrence F bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 15. The shares were cost at an average price of 6.25 per share, with a total market value of 62,500. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, JACKSON EDWARD now holds 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,210. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 62.10%.