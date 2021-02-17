The Futility of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)’s Fundamentals

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has a beta of 1.70, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 27.24. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.15, with weekly volatility at 2.09% and ATR at 2.20. The CR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $36.77 and a $88.56 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.48% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $83.4811 before closing at $83.73. Intraday shares traded counted 0.2 million, which was 43.7% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 357.57K. CR’s previous close was $83.33 while the outstanding shares total 58.10M.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company Crane Co. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.86 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Crane Co. (CR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CR, the company has in raw cash 544.6 million on their books with 481.4 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.62 billion total, with 1.14 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.04 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CR attractive?

In related news, Director, Cook Donald G sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 76.41, for a total value of 38,205. As the sale deal closes, the VP, Business Development, SALOVAARA KRISTIAN ROBERT now sold 22,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,305,011. Also, President and CEO, MITCHELL MAX H bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 13. The shares were price at an average price of 46.27 per share, with a total market value of 69,405. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Cook Donald G now holds 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,204. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

4 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Crane Co.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $91.40.