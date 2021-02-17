Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.39% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $13.70 before closing at $13.84. Intraday shares traded counted 0.26 million, which was 19.95% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 330.25K. BCSF’s previous close was $13.65 while the outstanding shares total 64.56M. The firm The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 80.11, with weekly volatility at 1.51% and ATR at 0.25. The BCSF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.97 and a $19.69 high.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $888.25 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 161.48 million total, with 56.83 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.35 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BCSF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BCSF attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, Ewald Michael A bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 03. The purchase was performed at an average price of 12.52, for a total value of 50,080. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Hawkins Jeffrey B. now bought 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 227,550. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Dornaus Sally F bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 10.43 per share, with a total market value of 26,075. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Hawkins Jeffrey B. now holds 16,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 248,252. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

1 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BCSF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.79.