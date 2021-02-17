Research Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Research Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) has a beta of 0.66. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.28, with weekly volatility at 6.75% and ATR at 0.16. The RSSS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.05 and a $3.60 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.77% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.38 before closing at $2.47. Intraday shares traded counted 0.24 million, which was -6.27% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 225.26K. RSSS’s previous close was $2.34 while the outstanding shares total 25.99M.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company Research Solutions Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $71.08 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Research Solutions Inc. (RSSS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 15.36 million total, with 10.2 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of RSSS attractive?

In related news, FORMER 10% OWNER, 12 West Capital Management LP sold 67,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 2.53, for a total value of 171,365. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, 12 West Capital Management LP now sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 252,840. Also, 10% Owner, 12 West Capital Management LP sold 202,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 02. The shares were price at an average price of 2.74 per share, with a total market value of 553,276. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, 12 West Capital Management LP now holds 2,407,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,018,750. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 29.70%.