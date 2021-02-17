Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) is trading at $7.27 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Radiant Logistics Inc. (AMEX:RLGT) previous close was $7.39 while the outstanding shares total 49.82M. The firm has a beta of 1.59, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 31.75, and a growth ratio of 1.29. RLGT’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.62% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $7.22 before closing at $7.27. Intraday shares traded counted 0.2 million, which was 19.09% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 242.30K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.82, with weekly volatility at 5.42% and ATR at 0.26. The RLGT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.08 and a $7.50 high.

Investors have identified the Integrated Freight & Logistics company Radiant Logistics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $366.26 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 146.79 million total, with 110.59 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of RLGT attractive?

In related news, Chief Commercial Officer, Goldstein Arnold sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 31. The sale was performed at an average price of 5.75, for a total value of 13,800. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Commercial Officer, Goldstein Arnold now sold 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,600. Also, Chief Commercial Officer, Goldstein Arnold sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 17. The shares were price at an average price of 6.00 per share, with a total market value of 7,554. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Commercial Officer, Goldstein Arnold now holds 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 35,001. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.10%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Radiant Logistics Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RLGT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.17.