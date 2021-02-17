Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has a beta of 1.65. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.09, with weekly volatility at 2.16% and ATR at 4.01. The QTWO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $47.17 and a $148.56 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.66% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $145.81 before closing at $146.70. Intraday shares traded counted 0.33 million, which was 30.95% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 475.41K. QTWO’s previous close was $145.74 while the outstanding shares total 53.57M.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Q2 Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.85 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 480.59 million total, with 145.06 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company's valuation, the company is expected to record -0.60 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year.

In related news, President and CEO, Flake Matthew P sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 129.67, for a total value of 1,296,700. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Atchison Rebecca Lynn now sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 254,840. Also, President and CEO, Flake Matthew P sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 31. The shares were price at an average price of 126.55 per share, with a total market value of 1,265,500. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Technology Officer, Blue Adam D now holds 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 128,240. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

12 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Q2 Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the QTWO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $129.53.