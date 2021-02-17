Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has a beta of 1.03, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.37, and a growth ratio of 1.80. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.52, with weekly volatility at 2.53% and ATR at 0.61. The PFS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.05 and a $23.19 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.61% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $19.38 before closing at $19.47. Intraday shares traded counted 0.31 million, which was 16.96% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 368.32K. PFS’s previous close was $19.59 while the outstanding shares total 72.52M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Provident Financial Services Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.50 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.59 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PFS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PFS attractive?

In related news, EVP, CRO of Provident Bank, Christy James A. sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 17.28, for a total value of 55,121. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Berry Thomas W now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,621. Also, Director, Foley Ursuline F bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 03. The shares were price at an average price of 14.23 per share, with a total market value of 24,901. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman and CEO, MARTIN CHRISTOPHER P now holds 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 319,438. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

1 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Provident Financial Services Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PFS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $20.75.