Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) moved down -10.24% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.10, with weekly volatility at 1.93% and ATR at 1.18. The PRGS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $28.09 and a $49.23 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.28 million, which was 7.36% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 303.51K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.94% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $43.36 before closing at $43.81. PRGS’s previous close was $43.40 while the outstanding shares total 44.72M. The firm has a beta of 1.22, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 24.91, and a growth ratio of 2.49.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Progress Software Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.93 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PRGS, the company has in raw cash 97.99 million on their books with 18.24 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 238.94 million total, with 262.54 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.88 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PRGS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PRGS attractive?

In related news, Senior Vice President, QUINN GARY sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 42.69, for a total value of 213,441. As the sale deal closes, the Senior Vice President, QUINN GARY now sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 286,891. Also, Director, Gawlick Rainer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 05. The shares were price at an average price of 37.77 per share, with a total market value of 37,765. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, Gupta Yogesh K now holds 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 101,250. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Progress Software Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PRGS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $55.33.