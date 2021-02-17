PETQ Stock: PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Is Still Worth a Bite

PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) has a beta of 1.51. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.52, with weekly volatility at 4.87% and ATR at 1.78. The PETQ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.83 and a $39.29 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.08% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $35.805 before closing at $36.09. Intraday shares traded counted 0.26 million, which was 17.29% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 308.39K. PETQ’s previous close was $36.12 while the outstanding shares total 24.94M.

Investors have identified the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic company PetIQ Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.04 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PETQ, the company has in raw cash 57.75 million on their books with 7.72 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 247.98 million total, with 101.08 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.04 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PETQ sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PETQ attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Newland John sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 21. The sale was performed at an average price of 36.00, for a total value of 324,000. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Newland John now sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 324,000. Also, EVP – Products, Smith Michael A sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 20. The shares were price at an average price of 31.50 per share, with a total market value of 83,916. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Santana Will now holds 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 108,489. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

5 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on PetIQ Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PETQ stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $41.60.