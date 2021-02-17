Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) shares fell to a low of $22.36 before closing at $23.08. Intraday shares traded counted 54627.0, which was -555.0% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 8.34K. PEBK’s previous close was $23.33 while the outstanding shares total 5.79M. The firm has a beta of 0.95, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.83. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.78, with weekly volatility at 3.22% and ATR at 0.95. The PEBK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.30 and a $28.76 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.07% on 02/16/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $131.56 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of PEBK attractive?

In related news, Director, ABERNETHY JAMES S sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 17.09, for a total value of 6,836. As the sale deal closes, the Director, ABERNETHY JAMES S now sold 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,930. Also, Chairman of the Board, ABERNETHY ROBERT C bought 244 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 22. The shares were price at an average price of 16.00 per share, with a total market value of 3,904. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman of the Board, ABERNETHY ROBERT C now holds 256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,147. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.