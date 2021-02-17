OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) is trading at $3.99 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.65, with weekly volatility at 7.65% and ATR at 0.33. The OPHC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.68 and a $5.40 high. Intraday shares traded counted 58009.0, which was 19.41% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 71.98K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.31% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.8307 before closing at $3.99. OPHC’s previous close was $3.90 while the outstanding shares total 2.95M. The firm has a beta of 1.15.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company OptimumBank Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $11.77 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of OPHC attractive?

In related news, Director, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 18. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.10, for a total value of 7,750. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose now bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,776. Also, Director, Gubin Moishe sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 01. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.00 per share, with a total market value of 180,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.