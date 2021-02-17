Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) is trading at $5.18 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) has a beta of 1.11. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.59, with weekly volatility at 4.29% and ATR at 0.26. The UEPS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.70 and a $5.88 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.96% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $5.14 before closing at $5.18. Intraday shares traded counted 0.18 million, which was 61.28% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 474.72K. UEPS’s previous close was $5.23 while the outstanding shares total 56.32M.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $282.10 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For UEPS, the company has in raw cash 267.05 million on their books with 60.8 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 336.87 million total, with 98.36 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.04 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UEPS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UEPS attractive?

In related news, Director, Mabuza Jabulane Albert bought 9,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 4.88, for a total value of 48,112. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Ball Antony C now bought 279,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,110,520. Also, 10% Owner, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 279,728 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 18. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.97 per share, with a total market value of 1,110,520. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Nkosi Monde now holds 279,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,110,520. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UEPS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $7.00.