National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI) shares fell to a low of $68.59 before closing at $68.99. Intraday shares traded counted 0.24 million, which was 17.07% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 293.82K. NHI’s previous close was $70.08 while the outstanding shares total 44.66M. The firm has a beta of 0.96, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 16.18, and a growth ratio of 1.62. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.47, with weekly volatility at 2.01% and ATR at 1.51. The NHI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $31.37 and a $91.12 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.56% on 02/16/21.

Investors have identified the REIT – Healthcare Facilities company National Health Investors Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.13 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.59 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NHI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NHI attractive?

In related news, Director, ADAMS ROBERT G bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 14. The purchase was performed at an average price of 67.75, for a total value of 135,500. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, ADAMS ROBERT G now bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 265,320. Also, Director, ADAMS ROBERT G bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 17. The shares were cost at an average price of 66.45 per share, with a total market value of 66,450. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, ADAMS ROBERT G now holds 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 20,553. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.70%.

0 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on National Health Investors Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NHI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $64.63.