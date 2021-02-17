Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.59, with weekly volatility at 1.93% and ATR at 1.66. The MMSI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $25.18 and a $61.23 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.17 million, which was 49.05% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 328.94K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.35% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $59.955 before closing at $60.47. MMSI’s previous close was $60.26 while the outstanding shares total 55.51M. The firm has a beta of 1.22.

Investors have identified the Medical Instruments & Supplies company Merit Medical Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.40 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MMSI, the company has in raw cash 44.55 million on their books with 7.5 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 434.63 million total, with 186.05 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.86 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MMSI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MMSI attractive?

In related news, Director, Floyd David bought 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 04. The purchase was performed at an average price of 43.11, for a total value of 49,967. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, LIU DAVID MING-TEH now sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 621,000. Also, Director, Karras Nolan E. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 28. The shares were cost at an average price of 43.87 per share, with a total market value of 219,350. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Karras Nolan E. now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 220,600. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.22%.

6 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Merit Medical Systems Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MMSI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $61.44.