Is TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Still Worth A Bite?

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has a beta of 1.61, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 83.26, and a growth ratio of 5.38. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.47, with weekly volatility at 3.14% and ATR at 17.61. The TDG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $200.06 and a $660.02 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.68% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $570.61 before closing at $572.55. Intraday shares traded counted 0.23 million, which was 21.31% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 292.40K. TDG’s previous close was $576.49 while the outstanding shares total 54.70M.

Investors have identified the Aerospace & Defense company TransDigm Group Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $31.23 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TDG, the company has in raw cash 4.91 billion on their books with 276.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 7.07 billion total, with 1.56 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 16.19 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TDG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TDG attractive?

In related news, President & CEO, Stein Kevin M sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 580.52, for a total value of 5,747,184. As the sale deal closes, the Exec. Chairman of the Board, Howley W Nicholas now sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,767,880. Also, President & CEO, Stein Kevin M sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 17. The shares were price at an average price of 600.29 per share, with a total market value of 5,942,879. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, SMALL ROBERT J now holds 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 601. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

11 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on TransDigm Group Incorporated. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TDG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $667.50.